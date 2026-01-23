VMI faces Western Carolina on 8-game road slide

VMI Keydets (6-14, 1-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-12, 2-5 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets (6-14, 1-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-12, 2-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI will look to break its eight-game road slide when the Keydets take on Western Carolina.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in home games. Western Carolina allows 81.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Keydets are 1-6 against SoCon opponents. VMI is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Carolina’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cord Stansberry is averaging 13.4 points for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

