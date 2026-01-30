VMI faces Mercer on 7-game skid

VMI Keydets (6-16, 1-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (14-8, 6-3 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

VMI Keydets (6-16, 1-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (14-8, 6-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI heads into the matchup with Mercer as losers of seven games in a row.

The Bears are 10-0 on their home court. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Armani Mighty averaging 4.1.

The Keydets are 1-8 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Mercer scores 85.5 points, 8.1 more per game than the 77.4 VMI gives up. VMI’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Mercer has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baraka Okojie is averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Bears. Zaire Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Johnson is averaging 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 91.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

