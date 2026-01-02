VMI and Chattanooga face off in conference showdown

Chattanooga Mocs (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-9, 0-1 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Chattanooga Mocs (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (5-9, 0-1 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts Chattanooga in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Keydets have gone 4-2 at home. VMI is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mocs are 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

VMI averages 76.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 71.7 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Frison is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.