Virginia Tech visits Syracuse after Kingz’s 27-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 3-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-6, 3-2 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 3-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-6, 3-2 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Virginia Tech after Nate Kingz scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 81-73 overtime loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange are 9-2 on their home court. Syracuse averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Hokies have gone 3-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Amani Hansberry averaging 3.5.

Syracuse makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Virginia Tech has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Betsey is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 7.9 points. JJ Starling is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hansberry is scoring 15.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hokies. Ben Hammond is averaging 13.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.