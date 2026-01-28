Virginia Tech plays Pittsburgh after Baker’s 20-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-14, 1-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-5, 6-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-14, 1-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-5, 6-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Pittsburgh after Carys Baker scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 85-57 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 11-2 at home. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 5.0.

The Panthers are 1-8 in conference games. Pittsburgh allows 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.4 points per game.

Virginia Tech makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Pittsburgh has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Baker is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Carla Viegas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

