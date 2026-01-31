Virginia Tech hosts Virginia following Johnson’s 26-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-5, 7-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-5, 7-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Virginia Tech after Kymora Johnson scored 26 points in Virginia’s 109-103 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies are 12-2 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 against conference opponents. Virginia ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Sa’Myah Smith averaging 4.9.

Virginia Tech makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Virginia has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carys Baker is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Tabitha Amanze is averaging 10.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Johnson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.