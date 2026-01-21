Virginia Tech hosts Clemson after Rose’s 20-point game

Clemson Tigers (13-6, 4-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 4-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (13-6, 4-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-5, 4-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits Virginia Tech after Rachael Rose scored 20 points in Clemson’s 78-71 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 10-2 at home. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 4.9.

The Tigers have gone 4-3 against ACC opponents. Clemson is the leader in the ACC giving up only 57.0 points per game while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Virginia Tech is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Virginia Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Nelson is averaging eight points and 5.9 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Rusne Augustinaite is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.