Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (13-3, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Syracuse aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 9-1 on their home court. Virginia has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Orange are 3-2 against conference opponents. Syracuse ranks third in college basketball with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 3.9.

Virginia makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Syracuse has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 18.3 points for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Uche is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Orange. Laila Phelia is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.