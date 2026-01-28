Virginia faces Wake Forest after Johnson’s 26-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (14-6, 6-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-9, 2-7 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-6, 6-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-9, 2-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits Wake Forest after Kymora Johnson scored 26 points in Virginia’s 78-76 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-6 in home games. Wake Forest is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 6-3 in conference play. Virginia scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Wake Forest scores 65.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 59.6 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 15.4 more points per game (76.4) than Wake Forest allows (61.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Oliver is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Mary Carter is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cavaliers. Tabitha Amanze is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

