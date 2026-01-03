Villanova visits Marquette following Vice’s 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (12-2, 5-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-5, 3-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (12-2, 5-0 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-5, 3-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Villanova after Halley Vice scored 20 points in Marquette’s 67-54 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-1 in home games. Marquette averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 against Big East opponents. Villanova is second in the Big East scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Marquette scores 71.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 58.9 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marquette allows.

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 48.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryanne Allen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

