Villanova visits Marquette following Lewis’ 20-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-10, 1-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Marquette after Acaden Lewis scored 20 points in Villanova’s 76-72 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 6-4 in home games. Marquette has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in Big East play. Villanova has a 10-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marquette is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova averages 78.1 points per game, 1.7 more than the 76.4 Marquette gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold is averaging 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Adrien Stevens is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is averaging 16 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

