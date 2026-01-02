Villanova visits Butler after Traore’s 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Villanova after Yohan Traore scored 20 points in Butler’s 89-85 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. Butler is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in Big East play. Villanova is 10-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

Butler makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Villanova averages 78.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.1 Butler allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is scoring 16.6 points per game with 12.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.