Villanova takes on Providence, looks for 8th straight home win

Providence Friars (10-11, 3-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Providence Friars (10-11, 3-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Wildcats take on Providence.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 at home. Villanova is second in the Big East with 18.6 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.7.

The Friars have gone 3-7 against Big East opponents. Providence is fifth in the Big East allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Villanova averages 73.0 points, 10.6 more per game than the 62.4 Providence gives up. Providence averages 59.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 62.5 Villanova allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Friars square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bascoe is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ryanne Allen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Dunbar is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging nine points. Sabou Gueye is averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.