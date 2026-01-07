Villanova plays Creighton, aims for 6th straight victory

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-2, 3-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-2, 3-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Creighton.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Villanova is 11-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bluejays are 3-1 in Big East play. Creighton is fifth in the Big East with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Jasen Green averaging 5.4.

Villanova scores 78.6 points, 8.2 more per game than the 70.4 Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bluejays face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Austin Swartz averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

