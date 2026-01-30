Villanova hosts Timm and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (5-18, 2-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (5-18, 2-10 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Villanova after Ally Timm scored 21 points in DePaul’s 74-73 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 9-2 on their home court. Villanova scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-10 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

Villanova averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Villanova allows.

The Wildcats and Blue Demons meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brynn McCurry is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Timm averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Katie Novik is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.