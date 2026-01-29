Villanova hosts Providence after Jones’ 20-point game

Providence Friars (9-12, 2-8 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Providence Friars (9-12, 2-8 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Villanova after Jamier Jones scored 20 points in Providence’s 87-81 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Wildcats are 8-2 on their home court. Villanova is ninth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Duke Brennan leads the Wildcats with 10.7 boards.

The Friars are 2-8 against Big East opponents. Providence averages 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Villanova’s average of 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 19.8 more points per game (88.8) than Villanova allows (69.0).

The Wildcats and Friars meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is averaging 14.2 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Perkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 87.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

