Villa leads Oregon State against Washington State after 32-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (11-5, 3-0 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (3-14, 2-2 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Washington State after Jenna Villa scored 32 points in Oregon State’s 81-61 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 1-6 in home games. Washington State has a 2-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Beavers are 3-0 against WCC opponents. Oregon State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington State averages 59.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 61.6 Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 67.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 72.3 Washington State gives up.

The Cougars and Beavers meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is averaging 17.5 points for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Beavers. Jenna Villa is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.