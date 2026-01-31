Vice, Marquette Golden Eagles take on the Georgetown Hoyas

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-9, 5-7 Big East) Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (12-9, 5-7 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khia Miller and Georgetown host Halley Vice and Marquette in Big East play.

The Hoyas are 8-4 on their home court. Georgetown is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 8-4 in Big East play. Marquette is fourth in the Big East allowing 61.9 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Georgetown scores 66.0 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 61.9 Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Golden Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

