Versteeg, Sacramento State Hornets to host Emma-Nnopu and the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces Sacramento State in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 4-2 at home. Sacramento State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in Big Sky play. Weber State averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Sacramento State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keanna Salave’a is averaging 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Rubi Gray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lanae Billy is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.9 points. Hannah Robbins is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

