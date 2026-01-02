Vermont takes on New Hampshire, seeks 4th straight victory

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-4, 1-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (12-4, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over New Hampshire.

The Catamounts have gone 5-0 at home. Vermont averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East with 11.0 assists per game led by Maggie Cavanaugh averaging 2.8.

Vermont averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire scores 6.2 more points per game (60.2) than Vermont allows to opponents (54.0).

The Catamounts and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keira Hanson is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.7 points. Nikola Priede is averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Eva DeChent is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Cavanaugh is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.