VCU takes on Saint Louis on 4-game losing streak

VCU Rams (4-11, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-8, 2-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU comes into the matchup with Saint Louis after losing four in a row.

The Billikens are 5-4 in home games. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Koerkenmeier averaging 2.9.

The Rams have gone 0-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

Saint Louis scores 72.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 69.9 VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexia Nelson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Billikens. Zhykera Brown is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katarina Knezevic averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Daija Preston is averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Rams: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

