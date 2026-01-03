VCU hosts Walton and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (7-6, 2-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (4-10, 0-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (7-6, 2-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (4-10, 0-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays VCU after Zahirah Walton scored 25 points in George Mason’s 74-59 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams are 4-0 in home games. VCU averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Patriots are 2-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

VCU is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.8% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than VCU has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic is shooting 36.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Rams. Tyrielle Williams is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walton is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.