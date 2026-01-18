VCU hosts Glover and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-7, 3-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-6, 3-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-7, 3-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-6, 3-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on VCU after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 68-64 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams have gone 8-2 at home. VCU is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Lazar Djokovic leads the Rams with 5.6 boards.

The Hawks are 3-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

VCU makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 74.6 points per game, 0.5 more than the 74.1 VCU allows.

The Rams and Hawks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadrian Tracey is averaging 10.1 points for the Rams. Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Glover averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Dasear Haskins is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.