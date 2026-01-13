VCU faces Rhode Island following Djokovic’s 23-point game

VCU Rams (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VCU Rams (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Rhode Island after Lazar Djokovic scored 23 points in VCU’s 86-80 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 6-3 at home. Rhode Island is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The VCU Rams are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Rhode Island averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game VCU allows. VCU scores 19.4 more points per game (85.3) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (65.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, while averaging 15.1 points. Tyler Cochran is shooting 38.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the VCU Rams. Djokovic is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

