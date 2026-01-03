Vartiainen and Saine score 20 points apiece, Weber State knocks off Sacramento State 95-82

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen and Tijan Saine scored 20 points apiece as Weber State beat Sacramento State 95-82…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen and Tijan Saine scored 20 points apiece as Weber State beat Sacramento State 95-82 on Saturday night.

Vartiainen also contributed five rebounds and Saine made 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line and added four steals. Nigel Burris had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).

Mikey Williams led the Hornets (4-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Mark Lavrenov added 12 points for Sacramento State. Jayden Teat had 12 points. The loss was the Hornets’ sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.