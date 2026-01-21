Vanterpool’s 20 help Florida Atlantic beat Tulane 79-74

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool had 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-74 victory against Tulane on Wednesday. Vanterpool…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vanterpool had 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-74 victory against Tulane on Wednesday.

Vanterpool added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-6, 6-1 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Elohim scored 18 points while going 8 of 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Kanaan Carlyle went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Green Wave (12-7, 3-3) were led in scoring by Curtis Williams, who finished with 27 points. Rowan Brumbaugh added 14 points and three steals for Tulane. Tyler Ringgold had 13 points and six rebounds.

Florida Atlantic went into the half leading Tulane 43-32. Vanterpool scored 12 points in the half. Elohim scored 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.