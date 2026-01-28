Vanterpool leads Florida Atlantic against Memphis after 22-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-10, 4-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-10, 4-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Memphis after Devin Vanterpool scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 89-75 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Tigers are 8-2 on their home court. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 4.8.

The Owls have gone 6-2 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Vanterpool averaging 6.8.

Memphis’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Curtis Givens III is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Vanterpool averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.