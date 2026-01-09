Valparaiso visits Jackson and Murray State

Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-3, 6-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-3, 6-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Valparaiso after Javon Jackson scored 22 points in Murray State’s 79-69 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Racers are 8-0 on their home court. Murray State scores 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Beacons are 2-3 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Murray State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Valparaiso averages 71.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.9 Murray State gives up.

The Racers and Beacons face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 16.8 points for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Owen Dease is averaging 13.7 points for the Beacons. Rakim Chaney is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 87.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

