Valparaiso visits Illinois State following Washington’s 26-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (0-17, 0-6 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-8, 3-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Valparaiso after Doneelah Washington scored 26 points in Illinois State’s 82-71 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Redbirds are 8-0 on their home court. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Washington averaging 5.8.

The Beacons have gone 0-6 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso allows 80.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 27.1 points per game.

Illinois State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso’s 32.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.0 percentage points lower than Illinois State has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

The Redbirds and Beacons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 15.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Redbirds. Grace Nelson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Allia von Schlegell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Fiona Connolly is shooting 41.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 53.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

