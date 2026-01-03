Valparaiso hosts Henderson and UIC

UIC Flames (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-8, 0-3 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

UIC Flames (5-9, 0-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-8, 0-3 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Valparaiso after Ahmad Henderson II scored 22 points in UIC’s 81-77 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 5-3 in home games. Valparaiso has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Flames are 0-3 in MVC play. UIC has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso averages 71.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 74.2 UIC allows. UIC averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Flames square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the past 10 games.

Henderson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

