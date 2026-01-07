Valparaiso hosts Bradley after Foz’s 29-point outing

Bradley Braves (7-6, 1-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-15, 0-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Bradley Braves (7-6, 1-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-15, 0-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Valparaiso after Maya Foz scored 29 points in Bradley’s 93-82 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 0-5 in home games. Valparaiso is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 1-2 in conference matchups. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ellie McDermid averaging 5.2.

Valparaiso is shooting 31.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Braves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allia von Schlegell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Fiona Connolly is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

McDermid is averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Braves. Kaylen Nelson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 53.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.