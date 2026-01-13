Valparaiso faces Belmont, looks to end road skid

Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-3, 5-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-3, 5-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso will look to break its five-game road slide when the Beacons face Belmont.

The Bruins are 6-2 in home games. Belmont is second in the MVC scoring 83.4 points while shooting 51.1% from the field.

The Beacons are 2-4 in MVC play. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Sam Orme is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Rakim Chaney averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Owen Dease is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

