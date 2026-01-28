Valparaiso Beacons take on the Indiana State Sycamores on 20-game losing streak

Indiana State Sycamores (5-13, 2-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-20, 0-9 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (5-13, 2-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-20, 0-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso comes into the matchup against Indiana State as losers of 20 straight games.

The Beacons have gone 0-7 at home. Valparaiso is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sycamores have gone 2-7 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is fourth in the MVC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 38.1%.

Valparaiso scores 53.5 points per game, 28.5 fewer points than the 82.0 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Valparaiso allows.

The Beacons and Sycamores meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn Winch is averaging 3.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tierney Kelsey is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Sycamores. Clemisha Prackett is averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

