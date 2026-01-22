Valentine scores 19 as UMBC defeats NJIT 87-74

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine’s 19 points helped UMBC defeat NJIT 87-74 on Thursday. Valentine shot 7 for 10 (1…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine’s 19 points helped UMBC defeat NJIT 87-74 on Thursday.

Valentine shot 7 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (11-7, 4-1 America East Conference). Jah’likai King scored 17 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 10 from the line. Caden Diggs went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Sebastian Robinson led the Highlanders (9-12, 4-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Melvyn Ebonkoli added 17 points and six rebounds, and David Bolden also recorded 11 points.

