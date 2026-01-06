Valentine leads Northern Illinois against Toledo after 27-point game

Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-9, 1-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-9, 1-2 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Toledo after Makhai Valentine scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 77-73 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Huskies are 4-2 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets have gone 2-0 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 82.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Northern Illinois is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Rockets match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentine averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Dylan Ducommun is shooting 39.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Leroy Blyden Jr. is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Sonny Wilson is averaging 16.9 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

