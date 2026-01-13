Vaaks leads Providence against Villanova after 21-point game

Villanova Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-4 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Villanova after Stefan Vaaks scored 21 points in Providence’s 97-84 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 6-2 on their home court. Providence has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova has an 11-3 record against teams over .500.

Providence averages 89.1 points, 21.3 more per game than the 67.8 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 78.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 84.9 Providence gives up.

The Friars and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oswin Erhunmwunse is averaging 7.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Friars. Vaaks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Duke Brennan is averaging 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 86.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

