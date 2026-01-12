Vaaks and Providence host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (8-8, 1-4 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Villanova after Stefan Vaaks scored 21 points in Providence’s 97-84 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Friars are 6-2 on their home court. Providence leads the Big East with 89.1 points and is shooting 47.5%.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in conference play. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Providence scores 89.1 points, 21.3 more per game than the 67.8 Villanova allows. Villanova averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Providence gives up.

The Friars and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Friars. Vaaks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Duke Brennan is averaging 12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 86.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

