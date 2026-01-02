UTSA visits Temple following Turner’s 36-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6, 1-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (6-6) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts UTSA after…

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6, 1-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (6-6)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts UTSA after Kaylah Turner scored 36 points in Temple’s 87-77 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Owls have gone 5-0 at home. Temple has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 1-0 in conference games. UTSA ranks third in the AAC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Rowe averaging 8.2.

Temple’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The Owls and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 17.8 points for the Owls. Jaleesa Molina is averaging 9.6 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Rowe is averaging 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.