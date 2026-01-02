UTSA takes on Temple after Nunez’s 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (4-9, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes…

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Temple after Austin Nunez scored 22 points in UTSA’s 110-70 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Owls have gone 6-1 at home. Temple is sixth in the AAC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 against AAC opponents. UTSA averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Temple makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UTSA’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (44.3%).

The Owls and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.7 points for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

