UTSA Roadrunners take on the Temple Owls on 12-game slide

Temple Owls (12-7, 4-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-15, 0-7 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA enters the matchup against Temple as losers of 12 in a row.

The Roadrunners are 2-6 on their home court. UTSA has a 3-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Temple is 1-2 in one-possession games.

UTSA is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 75.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 79.3 UTSA allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Hayes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jamir Simpson is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

Derrian Ford is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

