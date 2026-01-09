UTSA hosts Tulane after Brumbaugh’s 20-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-11, 0-3 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-11, 0-3 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits UTSA after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 20 points in Tulane’s 69-66 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-4 at home. UTSA has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Green Wave are 2-0 against AAC opponents. Tulane is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTSA’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 73.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 77.1 UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Green Wave square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 30.3% over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.