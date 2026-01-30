UTSA hosts Rice following Rowe’s 27-point showing

Rice Owls (18-3, 8-0 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-9, 5-3 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Rice Owls (18-3, 8-0 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-9, 5-3 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Rice after Cheyenne Rowe scored 27 points in UTSA’s 66-64 victory against the North Texas Mean Green.

The Roadrunners are 6-2 in home games. UTSA is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 8-0 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks second in the AAC giving up 58.8 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

UTSA averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 3.6 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners. Rowe is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Owls. Shelby Hayes is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 71.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

