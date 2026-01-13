UTSA hosts Rice following Anderson’s 23-point performance

Rice Owls (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-12, 0-4 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Rice Owls (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-12, 0-4 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice faces UTSA after Nick Anderson scored 23 points in Rice’s 74-73 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-5 at home. UTSA is fifth in the AAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaidon Rayfield averaging 3.7.

The Owls are 1-3 in conference games. Rice is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

UTSA is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Rice allows to opponents. Rice has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 16.6 points. Brent Moss is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.2 points. Trae Broadnax is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.