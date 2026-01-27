UTSA hosts North Texas in conference matchup

North Texas Mean Green (11-9, 5-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-9, 4-3 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (11-9, 5-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (9-9, 4-3 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays North Texas in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Roadrunners are 5-2 on their home court. UTSA is eighth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Idara Udo averaging 3.1.

The Mean Green are 5-3 in conference matchups. North Texas has a 5-8 record against teams above .500.

UTSA’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Mean Green square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damara Allen averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aysia Proctor is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals. Megan Nestor is averaging 13.1 points and 15 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

