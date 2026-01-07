UTSA hosts Charlotte after Mingo’s 26-point game

Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-10, 0-2 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (7-8, 1-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-10, 0-2 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on UTSA after Dezayne Mingo scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 104-100 overtime victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-3 in home games. UTSA allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The 49ers are 1-1 in conference play. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Anton Bonke averaging 8.9.

UTSA is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and 49ers match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is averaging 17.5 points for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 13.2 points for the 49ers. Arden Conyers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.