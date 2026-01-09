UTSA hosts Charlotte after Anderson’s 26-point game

Charlotte 49ers (8-8, 2-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-6, 2-0 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte…

Charlotte 49ers (8-8, 2-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-6, 2-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces UTSA after Princess Anderson scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 84-59 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-1 at home. UTSA has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The 49ers are 2-1 in AAC play. Charlotte is seventh in the AAC allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

UTSA scores 60.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 67.4 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 5.5 more points per game (63.3) than UTSA allows to opponents (57.8).

The Roadrunners and 49ers square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the 49ers. Tanajah Hayes is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.