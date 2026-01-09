UTEP visits Western Kentucky on 3-game road skid

UTEP Miners (9-5, 1-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-10, 0-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

UTEP Miners (9-5, 1-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (4-10, 0-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP travels to Western Kentucky looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Lady Toppers are 2-4 on their home court. Western Kentucky gives up 65.5 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Miners are 1-2 in conference games. UTEP is the top team in the CUSA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

Western Kentucky’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Western Kentucky has given up to its opponents (40.5%).

The Lady Toppers and Miners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zsofia Telegdy is shooting 41.9% and averaging 9.7 points for the Lady Toppers. Torri James is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 11.1 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Miners. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Toppers: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

