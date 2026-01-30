UTEP Miners face the New Mexico State Aggies on 7-game slide

New Mexico State Aggies (7-13, 3-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-10, 1-7 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-13, 3-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-10, 1-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will try to end its seven-game skid when the Miners take on New Mexico State.

The Miners have gone 8-4 at home. UTEP leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Mary Moses Amaniyo leads the Miners with 8.7 rebounds.

The Aggies are 3-5 in CUSA play. New Mexico State averages 19.2 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UTEP’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 58.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 69.2 UTEP gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Portia Adams is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Lucia Yenes is averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.