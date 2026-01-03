UTEP hosts Mills and Liberty

Liberty Lady Flames (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-3, 1-0 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-3, 1-0 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on UTEP after Avery Mills scored 25 points in Liberty’s 67-62 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners have gone 8-1 at home. UTEP leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Mary Moses Amaniyo leads the Miners with 9.5 rebounds.

The Flames have gone 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UTEP’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UTEP allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Ndack Mbengue is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Claudia Acin is averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Flames. Mills is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

