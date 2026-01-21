UTEP hosts Mackey and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (9-9, 2-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (6-12, 2-5 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (9-9, 2-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (6-12, 2-5 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits UTEP after Julian Mackey scored 23 points in Florida International’s 76-63 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Miners are 5-3 in home games. UTEP has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against CUSA opponents. Florida International has a 5-9 record against teams above .500.

UTEP averages 69.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 78.3 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.1 per game UTEP gives up.

The Miners and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Jones is averaging 13.9 points for the Miners. Kaseem Watson is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Mackey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 83.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

